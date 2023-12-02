The Correct Order To Watch The Kingsman Movies

Some franchises make it a little difficult to figure out where to begin. The "Halloween" series, for example, is a total mess of different sequels across various timelines and reboots. Or there's the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has multiple intersecting stories across three dozen films. Fortunately, in this case, we're dealing with a very straightforward situation where we have just three movies and the release order is the correct order. That order is as follows:

"Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014)

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" (2017)

"The King's Man" (2021)

Simple as that! It all kicked off with "The Secret Service," which boasts a cast led by Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, and Samuel L. Jackson. That gave way for a direct sequel, "The Golden Circle," which brought back much of the original cast as well as American newcomers like Jeff Bridgets, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal, who made up the Statesman. Julianne Moore also appeared as that film's villain. Both movies were equally successful, together taking in just over $400 million at the global box office. That's a good thing too, given that Vaughn turned down directing "X-Men: Days of Future Past" to make "Kingsman" instead.

Rather than go right ahead and make "Kingsman 3," Vaughn opted to make a prequel, which took the action way back to World War I and focused on the early days of the storied spy organization, with actors like Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, and Gemma Arterton taking things in a new direction. The future of the series could easily go one of two ways: a direct sequel to "The King's Man" or circling back to Eggsy and the gang for another proper sequel.