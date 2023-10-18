Disney Could Make Another Kingsman Prequel (Even Though The Last One Bombed)

We're still waiting on a third proper entry in the "Kingsman" series (which very well may still happen), but even without the return of Taron Egerton as Eggsy, the franchise may live on in a pretty unexpected way. It was recently revealed by director Matthew Vaughn that a script for a sequel to 2021's "The King's Man," which was a prequel set during World War I, has been written. It would fulfill the promise of the first movie's wild post-credits scene and give us a "Kingsman" movie featuring Adolf Hitler as the villain.

But will it happen? Should it happen? Many questions linger at the thought of this movie becoming a reality.

"The next one is about the rise of Hitler, and how Hitler did come to power and basically was supported by the English aristocracy," Vaughn told Collider recently. The filmmaker, who also directed both "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," added that they've "written it and it's pretty cool." The filmmaker also explained a bit more about the plot, in addition to revealing the possible title:

"I was like, 'well that's interesting' and how the world was worrying so much about Communism, that Fascism rose up. And I look at the world at the moment, everyone getting distracted and worrying about this [and that] and if you worry too much about [this] bad things can happen here. So it is a story that I think needs to be recalled. We're calling it The Traitor King."

For movie fans, there's lot to process there. For Disney, who now holds the reins on the franchise, there is even more to process. It all boils down to whether or not making another "Kingsman" prequel makes any sense at all, from a dollars and cents standpoint. At first glance, it certainly doesn't seem like it would. But maybe there's more to it.