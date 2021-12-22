The King's Man Credits Scene Explained: So You Say You Want A Revolution?

The film ends in typical poetic justice fashion with Oxford, Shola, and Polly defeating Shepherd and the world events we all haphazardly learned in sophomore year history class still playing out as they should. Oxford reveals that he's purchased The Kingsman shop and converted the upstairs into the meeting room we recognize from the original films, the Kingsman Agency is officially established, and code names are provided based on the Knights of the Round Table. In all sincerity, the ending works quite well for a prequel and it feels like a pretty seamless transition from "The King's Man" to the existing films. That is, until the mid-credits sequence.

Kaiser Wilhelm's second in command, Erik Jan Hanussen (Daniel Brühl), has taken over as the new Shepherd and congratulates Lenin (August Diehl) for leading the revolution in Russia. Lenin promised Morton's Shepherd to be such an amazing ally he'd need to find someone equally as powerful to balance him out, so Erik brings out — you guessed it — Adolf f***** Hitler. And not just any Adolf Hitler: A ridiculously hot and young Adolf Hitler, like that "Family Guy" joke in which Ryan Reynolds is cast as "Hot-ler." If they continue the prequel story, the film will undoubtedly lead up to World War II, but considering what specifically happens in that period of history, there's some natural hesitancy to want the style of these films dipping into that era. If that's where they're heading, it's going to be real weird seeing Ralph Fiennes, famously known for playing SS war criminal Amon Göth in "Schindler's List," a Nazi in "Swing Kids," and the wizard-Hitler of Hogwarts, taking down hot Hitler.

"The King's Man" is in theaters now.