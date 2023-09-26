Is Kingsman 3 Still Happening With Taron Egerton, Or Will Eggsy Be Retired?

At a time when the James Bond franchise had never been more serious and solemn, in came Matthew Vaughn with the "Kingsman" films.

Based (loosely) on the titular comic book series created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Vaughn's first two "Kingsman" movies, "The Secret Service" and "The Golden Circle," are aggressively irreverent in their riff on the super-spy tropes popularized by Bond. These films are full of cartoonish hyper-violence and crass humor, from a blood-splattered single-take shoot-out in a church to one of the films' heroes sneakily planting a tracking device in someone's nether regions mid-coitus. Is it any wonder that Vaughn's prequel film "The King's Man," which he's admitted was his attempt at a stark depiction of WWI trench warfare on the level with "1917," proved to be one of the most tonally bizarre blockbusters put to celluloid in recent memory?

As you've probably cottoned on, I'm not the world's biggest "Kingsman" fan, not least of all due to the property's conservative (not to mention confoundingly pro-British aristocracy) leanings. Setting that aside, it's unclear at the moment whether "Kingsman 3" is still on the cards. While "The King's Man" misfired at the box office in 2021 after being delayed several times due to a combination of Disney acquiring Fox and COVID-19, the first two main entries were thoroughly successful financially. That and, with "Kingsman" star Taron Egerton assuring everyone that he will not be the next James Bond, the door remains open for the actor to reprise his role as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin once more to round out Vaughn's trilogy.