Taron Egerton Is Not Playing James Bond, Suggests Producers Already Have Their New 007

Even before Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond in 2021's "No Time To Die," there was rampant speculation about who would be next to don the tux. And it seems we can now rule out Taron Egerton. The "Kingsman: The Secret Service" star had been one of the many names suggested as a possible replacement for Craig, who hung up his Walther PPK after 15 years as 007. But according to a new TotalFilm interview with Egerton, not only is he not picking up the 007 mantle; he believes the producers have already found someone else.

When asked about being linked to Bond, the star of Apple TV+'s upcoming "Tetris" movie said, "Yeah. I mean, I think they've already got someone, and it's not me." That's a bigger development than it may seem, considering longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has remained tight-lipped about the casting process. In fact, she previously suggested that filming for the next Bond film was a couple of years away, telling Deadline in 2022 that, "nobody's in the running" to play the super spy and that there wasn't even a script.

Outside of these general updates about the slow casting process, there's been frustratingly little information about who might be stepping into the Bond role. We know Broccoli and fellow producer Michael G. Wilson are looking for a 10 to 12-year commitment from whomever they choose, and are aiming to cast an actor who can convincingly play a Bond in his 30s. This all seemed perfectly within Egerton's range, but it appears he won't be the one suiting up.