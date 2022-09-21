007 Producer Barbara Broccoli Wants A '10-12 Year Commitment' From The Next James Bond

It has been nearly a year since Daniel Craig hung up his Walther PPK and retired as our resident James Bond after 15 years in the role. But even with "No Time to Die" well in the rearview mirror, we don't seem to be all that much closer to getting a new 007 for the next generation to (hopefully) embrace. That's still a couple of years away and, even when that search gets underway in earnest, that actor is going to have to make quite the long-term commitment.

Longtime "James Bond" franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson recently caught up with Variety and addressed the topic of the search for Craig's eventual successor. Broccoli addressed the fact that long-time internet favorite Idris Elba has no interest in becoming 007. While the producer said he's "great" and that they "love" him, it all comes down to a decade or more of committing to the part.

"The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it's a 10, 12-year commitment. So he's probably thinking, 'Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."

Wilson also interjected saying, "And he was in his early 30s at the time!" Not to sound ageist by any means, but that is a very good point when it comes to talking about taking on a physically demanding role like this. And Elba is 50 right now, meaning he probably wouldn't even start his tenure until his mid-50s. It just doesn't seem realistic at this point. So, who will it be?