Nobody Is In The Running For The Next James Bond Just Yet, Next Movie Is Years Away

It's true: everyone is dying to see who will become the next James Bond. However, it seems we're going to have to wait a significant while longer to find out what is in store for the beloved spy and who will play him, according to Barbara Broccoli, legendary producer of the 007 films.

"Nobody's in the running," she told Deadline. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

Two years is quite a while — meaning we won't get another Bond film until at least 2025 — and it will give us even more time to speculate and fan cast in the interim. So far, popular celebs like "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi and "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page have been rumored to be taking the lead in the iconic franchise, while fan favorite Idris Elba has consistently kept his name in the conversation now that there's finally an opening following Daniel Craig's departure from the role. Hell, I've even seen calls for Harry Styles to be cast as 007. So, in short, who knows what direction (pun intended) they'll go in for the next incarnation.

In September 2021, longtime Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams revealed that she is always looking for the next leading man. "Sort of maybe," she joked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But until I'm hired and I'm paid for it... Obviously, one's keeping one's eyes open all the time. That's part of the job, just being aware of who's who and where they are in their career. It's going to be very, very hard I must say [to cast the next one]."