The Search For The Next James Bond Begins Next Year, 007 Producer Says

Let's just say that if I were in charge of finding the next actor to fill Daniel Craig's shoes as James Bond, I'd be putting off the decision for as long as humanly possible, too. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the longtime shepherds and caretakers of the Bond movies, made a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today show and revealed just how eager they were to get started on the hunt for the next Bond ... which is to say, not at all. According to Variety, Broccoli put it in no uncertain terms whatsoever:

"Oh God no. We're not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

It's hard to argue with the fact that Craig deserves a proper swan song with no other distractions, especially after putting his body on the line in these movies for as long as he has. When he was first cast in the life-changing role for 2006's "Casino Royale" (with no small amount of hair color-related controversy, as silly as that is to look back on now), the British actor could've been forgiven for maybe not quite grasping how everything would be different from that point onwards. Instead, as Broccoli recalls, Craig was appropriately cautious about accepting the part and has handled the fame as well as could be expected:

"We're very, very lucky to get him to play this role. We could see he was reluctant to do it, because he knew it would change his life, which it obviously has. It's changed his life, but it hasn't changed him. What he's enabled us to do with the franchise is really explore the emotional life of Bond and go into the person and complexity and conflicts that happen within the Bond character."