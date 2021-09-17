James Bond Casting Director Breaks Down How You Cast A New 007

Have you ever wondered how our many James Bonds were discovered and thrust into the spotlight of all spotlights? Considering I have a deep interest in casting, I have — so I was delighted to get a look inside casting director Debbie McWilliams' brain in an incredible interview she did with Entertainment Weekly published on September 14.

The casting pro has been working in the James Bond franchise for a whopping 30 years. She was brought on to cast 1981's "For Your Eyes Only" and has become the lady behind our favorite 007s, including Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and our reigning lead Daniel Craig.

Her practices for finding the perfect James are very interesting and intricate — and it's clear after all this time, she has her method down pat. Who doesn't love a woman who knows what she wants?