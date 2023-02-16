Tetris Trailer: Taron Egerton Helps Bring The Classic Video Game To The World

The idea of a "Tetris" movie might sound pretty ridiculous. After all, it's just a puzzle game where you drop down shapes and try to achieve combinations. There's not really a plot and there's barely an objective, so when numerous announcements were made that such a movie was in the works, you may have understandably scoffed. While Larry Kasanoff's science-fiction trilogy may have stalled in the negotiation stages, there is one "Tetris" movie that did end up making it out of production, and it ... actually looks really cool?

"Tetris," directed by Jon S. Baird, is being distributed by Apple TV+, but isn't the type of movie you might think it is. While certainly about the famous puzzle game, there is no attempt to make the game itself out to be a grand lore-heavy adventure. That's because the real story behind the game's popularity is stranger than fiction. As depicted in its trailer, the film will follow developer Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) as he embarks to the Soviet Union to nab the game's rights for the Game Boy console. Unfortunately, he's arrived right as the U.S.S.R. is crumbling, forcing Rogers into a conspiracy unlike anything he could've expected.