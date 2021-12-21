Why The King's Man Director Matthew Vaughn Is Worried About Seeing 1917 [Exclusive]

You might think of the "Kingsman" movies as nothing more than an incredibly British, balls-to-the-wall spy franchise, but producer/director Matthew Vaughn is looking to shake that up in his prequel film, "The King's Man." Besides the usual well-tailored suits and clever quips, Vaughn has injected a little more historical seriousness into the series, including some stark depictions of World War I trench warfare. Yup, this franchise is about more than being the British "John Wick," it's also about historically accurate trenches!

Of course, if there's one movie that's become synonymous with WWI trench scenes, it's Sam Mendes's "1917," which won three Academy Awards and was critically acclaimed when it came out in 2019. In an interview with /Film's Jeff Ewing, Vaughn explained he had been working on the prequel to "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" before "1917" began shooting, and that the comparisons between his No Man's Land scenes and the trench warfare scenes in "1917" make him nervous. When Ewing asked if he'd ever seen "1917," and if there was any connection between the two movies, Vaughn candidly responded with, "Oh f*** no, we shot this before '1917,' so ask them! I haven't even seen '1917.' I'm worried about seeing '1917.'"