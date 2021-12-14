The King's Man Final Trailer Teases The Birth Of The Spy Business

Are you curious to see the origin behind the origin of the secretive spy organization, as depicted in 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service"? Well, that's exactly what we're getting with "The King's Man," which puts its own riff on the onset of World War I. From the director who previously brought you "Mutants both caused and narrowly avoided nuclear Armageddon during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the Cold War" and "Actually, Magneto tried (and failed) to prevent JFK's killing," comes the movie that brashly posits that, "The assassination of Archduke Ferdinand that plunged the entire world into the first World War? Yep, the Kingsman were involved." Much like the initial teaser, this final trailer runs down the list of the film's colorful cast of antagonists and provides a dossier of sorts on their individual (and hilarious) strengths and weaknesses.

Of course, the "Kingsman" franchise shows no signs of stopping with this prequel. As we recently reported, "Kingsman 3" is set to begin filming in 2022, well over four years removed from the second film, "The Golden Circle." The trajectory of the franchise has been interesting so far, with the well-received first film immediately undoing its boldest character death by bringing back Eggsy's mentor, Colin Firth's Harry Hart, in an incredibly convoluted and not altogether convincing way. Now, we're leaping over a hundred years into the past for an origin story that I'm not sure anyone was ever really interested in, but certainly seems like a gleeful excuse for Vaughn to play around in a war movie sandbox. Honestly, I have to respect the hustle. In any case, "The King's Man" finally comes to theaters on December 22, 2021.