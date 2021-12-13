Kingsman 3 Begins Filming Next Year

Between the Disney-Fox merger and the year-long delay of "The King's Man," it's been a while since we heard any solid updates on this franchise's future. Back in 2020, we learned that Vaughn has big plans to continue the franchise with something like seven more films, so a continuation of Eggsy's story seemed inevitable. The franchise first began with his entry into the spy organization in "Kingsman: The Secret Service," and major developments in the sequel knocked big characters off the board, added new faces to the fray, but always kept Eggsy front and center. The second film introduced an entirely new spy organization, the Kingsman's American counterpart, The Statesman. This not only opened up the possibility of an American-based spinoff but added the likes of Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Pedro Pascal into the mix. Also, Elton John was there — entirely unrelated to the Statesman business, but still very important. Whether or not the Statesman (and Elton) will continue being part of Eggsy's story or simply branch off into their own film remains to be seen.

Our next look at the Kingman franchise comes in the form of a tonally chaotic prequel, exploring the origin story of the spy organization in the most insane fashion possible. "The King's Man" is a race against time that brings together history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they "plot a war to wipe out millions," leaving one man (and his protege) to save the world. Somewhere in the midst of this utter insanity, Vaughn has hinted towards the upcoming fourth film. He previously told Empire, "We've put seeds for what's going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it's going to be very different."

Taron Egerton seems to be the only sure bet for "Kingsman 3," as he previously confirmed a script concluding Eggsy's story. But before he returns to his suit and tie, prepare to see Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson lead the show as Kingsman agents in just a few weeks.

"The King's Man" is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.