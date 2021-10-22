The King's Man Teaser Introduces Its Gallery Of Rogues

Forget everything you think you know about the Kingsman — this time, there are no gentlemen, only rogues!

In the latest teaser for "The King's Man," (a movie that's been on the way for approximately an entire century), we get a closer look at a heroic group of rogues. The prequel sees "a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions." Ralph Fiennes stars as Orlando, Duke of Oxford who works with his protege and a team of absolute wildcards to stop the evil plot in its tracks. Introduced in this teaser, his team includes Gemma Arterton as Polly, Djimon Hounsou as Shola, and Harris Dickinson as Conrad.

Honestly, Orlando and Conrad actually aren't far off from what we know of future Kingsmen. Both are shown buttoned up in a suit and tie, and clearly the primmest of gentlemen ... plus some acrobatic shooting action. It's not hard to see how they eventually evolve into the organization that ushers Taron Egerton's Eggsy through his story. This third film in the franchise will walk us through the creation of the Kingsman organization — an ironic followup to the second film, which mostly covered its destruction.

"The Kings Man" has endured oh so many delays, originally planned for a 2019 release before being continuously pushed back due to pandemic complications. Though the wait was long, "Kingsman" fans at least have the future to look forward to; along with the film's upcoming release, more stories in the universe are expected to follow. Last December, Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa said that creator Matthew Vaughn is planning "something like seven more Kingsman films," with Vaughn indicating an interest in continuing Eggsy's adventures before branching off in new directions. As we anticipate this exciting future of "Kingsman," their past hits the big screen in just a few months.

"The Kings Man" arrives in theaters on December 22, 2021.