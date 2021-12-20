Why The King's Man 'Had To Be Different,' According To Director Matthew Vaughn [Interview]

Like the other "Kingsman" films, "The King's Man" still has high-octane action sequences. It's also novel in the series for pivoting to far more serious emotional subject matter, and I wanted to ask you about the choice to focus on World War I, and on loss.

Matthew Vaughn: Well, it all started when I re-watched "The Man Who Would Be King." It reminded me when I fell in love with... I don't know if you've seen it, but it's an older film which, if you haven't seen it, for anyone who's reading this go watch it. It was a movie that had everything in it... epic adventure, unbelievable acting. I think one of Sean Connery's finest performances. [It had] Michael Caine, the original Kingsman. It had pathos — important messaging, comedy, fantasy. Had everything. And I was like, 'Wow, why don't we...' and I jokingly said, "'We should make 'The Man Who Would Be Kingsman.'" And then it just stayed in my head. I was like, 'Oh God, now I'm getting this itch. I'm going to have to scratch it,' and then I remembered the scene between Eggsy and Harry, and Eggsy explained why the Kingsman was founded, when it was founded. Everything about where Kingsman came from. And then I went off and I read about World War I, and these characters were popping off the page to me. The history, I couldn't believe... actually I wasn't any good at school, so I didn't really listen to any of this stuff. Then, when I was reading about it, I was like, 'Oh, this is really cool.' And I thought, 'God, I'm going to have to do this! I'm going to try and have my cake and eat it, like a Bakewell tart, dare I say.' I just had this sort of idea in my head, how to make a movie like I grew up on and loved, but also [one that] develops into other movies I love [of] the more modern style.

I thought with this movie... when you go to a destination, you don't start at the destination. You have to start somewhere. You have start at an origin, otherwise there's no journey. And that's what excites me, saying, 'You know what? How did the Kingsman come about? Who would the original King's Man be?' And then I got more and more excited. Yeah the film is different, but also I think that's a good thing. I think there's a little bit of formulaic formulas, you could say, creeping into films. I thought, look, we're going to do "Kingsman 3" next year and it's going to be Eggsy and Harry together, which is really the heart and soul of the Kingsman films up to this point. This will be my way of playing in the past.

But [for] now I think we gave birth. There's going to be a few moments that some "Kingsman" fans might be going, 'Am I watching the wrong channel?' But you're not. You're going to go there. If you liked "Deer Hunter," there was an hour in a f**king wedding, man, that after a while [you're like], 'What the f**k is that? I got told it was some great war movie[...] but without the wedding, all the Vietnam stuff is... It would've been powerful, but nowhere near as powerful without the wedding. So that's this. We're starting somewhere, it had to be different, had to be part of the period. But for the last 25 minutes, it's a "Kingsman" movie.