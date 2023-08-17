Quantum Of Solace Is The Biggest Disaster In James Bond History And Not For The Reason You Think

James Bond is dead. Daniel Craig's version, that is. Buried beneath a hail of ballistics at the end of 2021's "No Time To Die," Craig's 007 was the first in the franchise's more than 60-year run to ever die on-screen (and not the fakeout "You Only Live Twice" kind). If you'd merely heard about, rather than witnessed, such an unprecedented and momentous moment in Bond history, you might think Craig's tenure in the tux was the finest the saga had ever seen, fully justifying longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in their decision to have England's greatest spy KIA. But you'd be wrong.

The prevailing view of the Craig era goes like this: 2006's "Casino Royale" is one of, if not the best Bond movie ever made, but its follow-up, 2008's "Quantum of Solace" was a historic blunder that nearly derailed the whole enterprise just as it was getting started. Fortunately, the saga got back on track with 2012's "Skyfall," which reinvigorated the franchise and is widely regarded as one of the best Bond films ever made. Since "Skyfall" things have been a bit of a mixed bag, with Craig going out on what should have been a grand farewell but ended up being a divisive disappointment with "No Time To Die." And there you have it; the popular version of events.

Except, that's entirely the wrong way to view Daniel Craig's Bond movies and I'm here to tell you why.