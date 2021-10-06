No Time To Die Producers Barbara Broccoli And Michael G. Wilson On Making The Biggest Bond Movie To Date [Interview]

What's a particularly tough day look like for the both of you on a Bond movie?

Broccoli: The major ones are always injuries. That's the worst thing. That's the thing you dread more than anything. And when you have an actor like Daniel Craig who throws himself into every situation, gives 100%, he's had several injuries over the course of the films and he is so remarkable. I mean he is like a top athlete, but most top athletes only have to perform sporadically. With him, he has to perform for six months, five-six days a week.

Wilson: I remember on "Spectre" when he had a very severe leg injury, two injuries in his leg. He didn't want to stop shooting. We were about to break for Easter for a long weekend and we were shooting that whole opening sequence in "Spectre" and he was doing it and he was in tremendous pain. I just sat there with the director, Sam Mendes, and I was literally crying at the monitor because I couldn't believe what he was doing, you know? And then he took the break and he went and he had the first surgery, which helped a little bit. And then after the film ended, he had the full ACL surgery. So, I mean, those are things that's very hard, when you see someone going through something like that. That's difficult.

Barbara, was it truly as simple as telling Daniel Craig that, no, "Spectre" is not your last Bond movie?

Broccoli: [Laughs] Well, that was a bit of a challenge, yeah. I let him think he was going to leave for a couple months. And then once he got some rest, just knocked on the door and said, "Come on, let's talk. This can't be your last movie. I mean, there's still another chapter to go." So fortunately, Michael and I convinced him that there was more to tell in the story and this movie is the epic conclusion of that.

Did you two feel like you were looking back at the past of the franchise more with "No Time to Die" than the previous films? A few scenes show some love for the Roger Moore era, and Cary has said he's a big "View to Kill" fan.

Wilson: Oh, that's a lot of things that harken back to the past. "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," [the theme song] "We Have All the Time in the World." Some of the music themes from "Casino Royale" comes back. So there are those triggers too. And also, there are all through it, some elements from Bond history. We're never far from that, the Aston Martin and we had more gadgets this time than usual in the Daniel films. So we have been harking back to a lot of the old ones.

Broccoli: I think also we wanted to honor all the people that really started this franchise, whether it was starting with Cubby [Broccoli] and Terence Young and Ken Adam and John Barry. I think that there are little touches of all of them within this film. It really is a celebration of everything that's come before.