The James Bond Producers Don't Regret Quantum Of Solace [Exclusive]

There is no question that "Quantum of Solace" is not necessarily the movie that everyone intended to make as Craig's sophomore effort. The movie had much to contend with, and not just the burden of great expectations. Namely, the huge writer's strike that caused a great many problems in Hollywood around that time. It didn't do the sequel any favors.

Critics and audiences were divided on the film when it hit theaters in 2008. Directed by Marc Forster, it boasts a mere 64 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with a 58 percent audience rating. You can see where we ranked it in the pantheon of "James Bond" movies recently. It earned almost exactly what "Casino Royale" did at the box office, taking in $591 million, but it had a much higher budget.

It is worth noting that the movie has seen something of a reassessment within sections of the fanbase in recent years. I myself have truly come around to it, especially when viewed as something like "Casino Royale 1.5." Also, fun fact: "Quantum of Solace" is the shortest Bond movie ever, whereas "No Time to Die" is the longest.

"No Time to Die" hits theaters this weekend.

Daniel Craig returns one last time as James Bond, starring alongside OSCAR®-winner Rami Malek (2019, Best Actor, "Bohemian Rhapsody") in "No Time To Die." Bond has left active service and is enjoying life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.