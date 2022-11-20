Daniel Craig Explains The Two Reasons Why His James Bond Had To Die

After a long-delayed release, we said goodbye last year to Daniel Craig's James Bond in "No Time to Die," and we still haven't recovered. After spending nearly 18 years playing the iconic character, Craig transitioned out of the role and he's shown no signs of slowing down just yet. Recently, he's been channeling his inner southern gentleman again, reprising the role of detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion," the follow-up to the murder mystery hit "Knives Out."

While promoting the upcoming theatrical release of "Glass Onion," Craig shared with the LA Times (via Entertainment Weekly) the two reasons why his James Bond had to die — and, to be quite frank, his reasoning shouldn't come as too much of a surprise:

"One, for the franchise, was that resets start again, which [the franchise] did with me. And I was like, 'Well, you need to reset again.' So let's kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at [age] 23, start at 25, start at 30."

The idea of finding someone younger for the role makes sense, especially given the stunts involved in the Bond films. That said, it is highly unlikely that we'll see a truly young 007. Bond screenwriter Michael G. Wilson is on record having said that casting younger doesn't mesh with the overall visualization of the character as a "veteran" who has "been through the wars, so to speak" and has "probably been in the SAS or something" before becoming a secret agent. As for Craig's second reason for Bond's demise ... it's personal.