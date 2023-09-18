Hail Valak! The Nun 2 Defeats Hercule Poirot's Haunting In Venice At The Box Office

It was an extremely tight race at the box office this past weekend, but a winner has emerged. In the end, it was Valak the demon nun besting ace detective Hercule Poirot, as "The Nun II" managed to narrowly defeat "A Haunting in Venice." On one hand, we have a franchise that is now a decade old with absolutely no signs of running out of gas. On the other, we have a series that may well be taking its last gasps.

"The Nun II" pulled in $14.5 million in its second weekend to take the top spot on the charts, per The Numbers. That represents a 55% drop from its $32.6 million debut when the latest entry in The Conjuring Universe dethroned Denzel Washington's "The Equalizer 3." Meanwhile, director Kenneth Branagh's "A Haunting in Venice" had to settle for the silver medal in its debut, taking in $14.3 million. As far as these things go, that's as close as it's ever going to get. These movies were truly neck-and-neck the whole way.

That being said, the only thing that really changes, in terms of the financial realities for either movie, is that Warner Bros. can now advertise that "The Nun II" is still the number one movie in the country for another week. Disney doesn't get to claim that in marketing Branagh's latest Agatha Christie adaptation. Beyond that, it's success for one movie and relative disappointment for another. $200,000 doesn't change the narrative that much for either one.