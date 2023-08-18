Bonnie Aarons Is Suing Warner Bros. For Using Her Likeness As The Nun Without Proper Pay

The demon Valak, aka The Nun, is among the most infamous faces in "The Conjuring" universe. Aside from perhaps the doll Annabelle, Valak's image looms over the franchise more than any other. According to a lawsuit put forth by actress Bonnie Aarons (via The Hollywood Reporter), who played the character in "The Conjuring 2," "The Nun," and "The Nun 2," the character shows up on official merch a lot, too. Now, Aarons is asking for a cut of royalties she says she's owed, alleging via a suit obtained by THR that Warner Bros. has been exploiting her "talent, creativity, and likeness."

"The Princess Diaries" and "Mulholland Drive" actress is reportedly suing Warner Bros, New Line Cinema, and Scope Productions for breach of contract, citing a clause in her contract that ensured her a "pro-rata share" on all merch with her likeness, which her suit alleges has included "toys, dolls, decorations, pins, jewelry, t-shirts, socks, bedding, costumes, drinkware, and posters." It's true that Valak has been a hugely recognizable icon in the franchise. A quick search for "The Nun" online returns results for a $59.99 Spirit Halloween costume, an official Funko POP!, assorted figurines, and more. It's not immediately clear how much of the available merch is officially licensed, though, as The Nun frequently pops up on unofficial merch and fan-made art as well.

While Aarons says she received base compensation and a box office bonus for her role, her suit alleges that "Warner Bros. has refused to account intelligibly and to pay Ms. Aarons her contractually required share of merchandising revenues." Per the suit, Aarons questioned the accuracy of merchandising revenue information that was sent to her in 2022, and in December received "a single PDF spreadsheet" from the company that she alleges included "only a fraction of the known licenses."