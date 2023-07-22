Tales From The Box Office: 10 Years Ago, The Conjuring Kicked Off The Biggest Non-Marvel Cinematic Universe

Cinematic universes are all the rage now but it's easy to forget how recent a phenomenon this actually is. The notion of a cinematic universe didn't really exist until around 2010 when it became clear what Marvel Studios was doing with its various superhero franchises in the lead-up to the record-breaking "The Avengers" in the summer of 2012. Sure, we had Kevin Smith's films making up the View Askewniverse starting with "Clerks" in 1994 — not to mention Universal's monster movie crossovers from decades earlier. Still, once Marvel perfected the model, Hollywood chased it down rabidly. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it fails spectacularly (we're looking at you, Dark Universe). But arguably nobody has done it better this side of Marvel than James Wan and "The Conjuring" universe.

Wan had established himself as an absolute force to be reckoned with in the horror genre by the time his haunted house tale (inspired by the work of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren) hit theaters in 2013. The filmmaker directed the first "Saw," which eventually became a $1 billion franchise, as well as "Insidious," which similarly spawned a behemoth horror series with all of its sequels making big money. Wan's greatest contribution to the genre, however, came when he delivered a paranormal blockbuster for the ages, which paved the way for an entire universe of connected horror tales.

In honor of the recent 10-year anniversary of "The Conjuring," we're looking back at the film, how it came to be following a lengthy development process, the issues it had to overcome on its way to the big screen, what happened when the movie finally hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?