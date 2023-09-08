Can A Haunting In Venice Bring Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot Back To Box Office Glory?

Kenneth Branagh is back both in front of and behind the camera for another Agatha Christie adaptation in the form of "A Haunting in Venice." Based on one of the author's lesser-known Hercule Poirot mysteries "Hallowe'en Party," this will give Branagh's trilogy a more overtly spooky spin than his previous two adaptations, "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile." The big question is how this entry will perform commercially. Will it be a surprise fall success story like "Murder" before it? Or will it suffer theatrically like "Death" did last year?

Box Office Pro currently has the star-studded "A Haunting in Venice" taking in anywhere between $11 and $16 million on its opening weekend. That would be much closer to "Death on the Nile," which opened to $12.8 million in February 2022, when it was competing directly with the Super Bowl. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" opened to $28.6 million even while facing heavy competition from the likes of "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Daddy's Home 2." Naturally, Disney and 20th Century Studios are hoping for a debut closer to "Murder."

That said, there is much to consider with this third Christie adaptation from Branagh. "Murder on the Orient Express" finished its run with $351.7 million worldwide, a stellar result based on its $55 million budget. "Death on the Nile," on the other hand, topped out with just $130.2 million worldwide against a steep $90 million budget. Worth considering though is that the sequel was caught up in Disney's purchase of Fox in 2019. Then star Armie Hammer's sexual assault allegations came to light, which further complicated matters and delayed the release several times. The sequel caught of tough break, to put it mildly.