5 Reasons A24's Talk To Me Is Already A Box Office Hit

It was a pretty big weekend at the box office — "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" both continued their hot streaks while Disney suffered another flop this summer with "Haunted Mansion." But another, far less flashy horror movie also entered the fold this past weekend and managed to surprise the industry in the form of A24's acclaimed "Talk to Me." The movie didn't exactly come out of nowhere, as it's been earning a great deal of acclaim on the festival circuit this year. But it did manage to do better than anyone thought it would.

The debut feature from Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou took in $10 million domestically on its opening weekend, placing sixth on the charts scarcely behind Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One." One might have thought a little horror movie like this would have run the risk of getting buried amidst the competition in the middle of the jam-packed summer moviegoing season. Instead, we find ourselves with a sleeper hit. In honor of that, we're going to break down what went right with A24's latest on the road to an unexpected box office win.