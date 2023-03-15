Smile 2 Is In The Works As Director Parker Finn Strikes A Deal At Paramount

"Smile" followed Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon, seen above), as she finds herself experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient. As time goes on, Rose is forced to confront a troubling experience from her past in order to escape a deadly fate. However, the film ended on a cliffhanger that left the story open to more horror. We won't spoil that in this article in case there's anyone out there who hasn't yet seen the horrifying grins from "Smile," but you can read all about the ending right here, if that's how you roll.

Since this deal just came together, there's probably no definitive time table for the "Smile" sequel in place, but considering how successful the first one was, Paramount will undoubtedly want to make that one of the first projects that Parker Finn works on. Not bad for a movie that was originally destined to be released on Paramount+ but ended up in theaters after positive test screenings.

In a press release, Paramount president & CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement that the success of "Smile" at the box office "is a testament to Parker's unique and fresh filmmaking, and we are thrilled that he will make Paramount his home." Meanwhile, Paramount's motion picture group co-presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek made a joint statement, adding, "Parker knows how to keep people on the edge of their seat and we're happy that we get to keep scaring audiences together."

"Smile" marked Finn's feature debut, but now that he has a hit film on his hands, he's got a promising career ahead of him. Considering "Smile" was adapted from his own short film "Laura Hasn't Slept," maybe he's got some other ideas kicking around that would make for a compelling feature. We'll have to wait and see.