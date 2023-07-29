Haunted Mansion's $25 Million Opening Weekend Won't Pay The Haunted Rent

Among fans of all things spooky, Spooky Season — the extended holiday period leading up to Halloween — is generally recognized as beginning on July 5, since Halloween is the next major commercial holiday after Independence Day. Disney seems to have embraced this idea with the release of "Haunted Mansion," a family-friendly spookfest based on the Disney parks attraction, directed by Justin Simien ("Bad Hair") and starring Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Unfortunately for the ghosts and ghouls of "Haunted Mansion," the movie had two things working against it: a bloated $150 million budget, and a release date slotted for the weekend after Barbenheimer, the surprise team-up of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" that has blown the box office away. Earlier this week, projections for "Haunted Mansion" pointed to a $30 million opening weekend, but after the movie grossed just $9.9 million on Friday including Thursday previews, those expectations have been revised.

The Hollywood Reporter estimates that "Haunted Mansion" is headed for a debut between $23 million and $27 million, and TheWrap pinpointing $24.5 million as the likely endpoint. It's not helped by poor reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 42 percent as of this writing, and a B+ CinemaScore indicates that general audiences are similarly underwhelmed.

As if competing with "Barbie" for family audiences wasn't tough enough, "Haunted Mansion" didn't even have a monopoly on horror this weekend. Australian ghost chiller "Talk to Me" arrived in theaters on a wave of rave reviews and is set to finish in sixth place with an estimated opening weekend of $9 million. Given its production budget of $4.5 million — a fraction of the size of "Haunted Mansion" — that's an excellent start.