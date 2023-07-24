Why The Original Haunted Mansion Movie Was A Failure

The Haunted Mansion is a mainstay of Disney's many theme parks, with variations of the attraction to be found in five locations around the world. The original ride, which is the one the two films are inspired by, opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in 1969. It was a rare attempt at horror for Disney, a company that has long prided itself on producing family-friendly entertainment. Initially, Imagineers disagreed on whether the ride should be scary or funny, and eventually settled on something that would be spooky but not off-putting to young kids. The final product is easily one of the most creative and exciting parts of any Disney park visit.

The attraction is a dark ride where visitors enter the grounds and are introduced to the Ghost Host who tells them that they must find a way out of this ghoulish building where 999 happy haunts have made their home. Visitors tour the mansion, see the many ghosts, and whiz through everything as the spirits heartily enjoy their afterlife. While it's not as actively scary as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, it's a rare horror feature on Disney property that demonstrates a real affection for the genre. While the effects are a tad wobbly now, the overall experience remains gripping, and the basic message — that we're all going to die and that it might not be so scary as one would think — is about as subversive as the home of Mickey Mouse has ever gotten. It's easy to see why people have long been inspired by the Haunted Mansion, from del Toro to Marvel Comics to ABC's "Once Upon a Time." While there is a narrative here, like all the attractions at Disney parks, the appeal lies in being able to form your own stories throughout. The creative possibilities are endless, and this is a thing that Disney has pioneered and monopolized.