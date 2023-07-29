Pirates Of The Caribbean Remains Disney's Only Ride Turned Hit Franchise

Disney's most successful, new franchise over the last 20 years (created in house, anyway) is far and away "Pirates of the Caribbean." Yes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bigger, but that was only made possible through an acquisition after the enterprise was already off to the races. In this case, this was a movie based on a Disney attraction that proved to be a gigantic hit, spawning a multi-billion-dollar series. Naturally, the Mouse House has tried to emulate that success ever since, but nothing has even come close. Beyond that, you could argue that every other attempt has actually been a sizable misfire. That streak looks to continue as Disney's new "Haunted Mansion" (read our review here) is in for a rough weekend.

But it's understandable that the studio would try to recapture the magic that happened when director Gore Verbinski's "Curse of the Black Pearl" managed to become not just a success financially, but one of the better pieces of popcorn filmmaking in the 2000s. Unfortunately, lightning in a bottle is sometimes lightning in a bottle and, attempting to recapture that is a fool's errand, so much so that Disney may have lost more money chasing this dragon than they made off of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow over the years (and that's saying something).

In honor of the release of "Haunted Mansion," we're looking back at "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," how it became an odds-defying success story, what happened after it did, the flops Disney suffered in trying to replicate that success, and what lessons we can learn from it in the modern context. Let's dig in, shall we?