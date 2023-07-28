Can Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pull A Spider-Verse At The Box Office?

The summer movie season isn't over yet, and we've got some heroes in a half-shell coming our way to try and make a splash late in the game. Paramount Pictures is gearing up to release "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" next week, giving the animated take on Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's beloved comic book creations a mid-week release to get a jump on the competition. That competition, in this case, is "Meg 2: The Trench," an R-rated shark flick seemingly going for a very different crowd. The question is, can this "TMNT" reboot do for the turtles what "Into the Spider-Verse" did for Spider-Man?

Box Office Pro currently has director Jeff Rowe's "Mutant Mayhem" taking in anywhere between $27 and $36 million over the weekend, with a take of $37 to $49 million in the cards for the five-day, Wednesday to Sunday stretch. Meanwhile, "Meg 2" is eyeing a similar $26 to $35 million take. That would put the animated film in good company, as 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse" earned $35.3 million on its opening weekend en route to a $190.2 million domestic finish. Sony's animated Marvel adaptation wound up with $384.2 million worldwide and a Best Animated Feature Oscar, all against a $90 million budget.

That film's success is almost certainly what Paramount is hoping to mirror with this reboot of the Ninja Turtles. Fortunately, reviews have been extremely strong out of the gate, with the film holding a stellar 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoesat the time of this writing (read our own glowing review of the film right here). While the budget has yet to be confirmed, a $70 to $80 million figure has been reported. As long as Paramount kept it under $100 million, they should be in okay shape.