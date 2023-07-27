Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Review: A Fantastic And Bold New Take

By now, five years after the release of "Into the Spider-Verse," it is fair to say that we have a new normal in American studio animation. That movie opened the doors for animated films to look like concept art, to go wild in styles and textures, and not just copy the same hyperrealistic 3D CG style. We saw that in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," we saw that with "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and now it is time for new turtles to rise with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

The first new "TMNT" since the end of "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," in many ways, "Mutant Mayhem" feels like an extension of the ideas introduced in that show, from the focus on the early days of the turtles to having bold new designs that differentiate each turtle physically. But "Mutant Mayhem" really benefits from a bold visual style suited for the big screen, an incredible cast that really encapsulates the teenage part of the turtles, a heartfelt script that introduces the characters to a new generation, and a phenomenal soundtrack.

"Mutant Mayhem" serves as an origin story to the turtles, who are adventuring into the surface world for the first time in search of acceptance by a world that terrifies them (with good reason!) and their first encounters with classic characters like April O'Neil, Superfly, Bebop and Rocksteady, and many more.