Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Review: A Fantastic And Bold New Take
By now, five years after the release of "Into the Spider-Verse," it is fair to say that we have a new normal in American studio animation. That movie opened the doors for animated films to look like concept art, to go wild in styles and textures, and not just copy the same hyperrealistic 3D CG style. We saw that in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," we saw that with "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and now it is time for new turtles to rise with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
The first new "TMNT" since the end of "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," in many ways, "Mutant Mayhem" feels like an extension of the ideas introduced in that show, from the focus on the early days of the turtles to having bold new designs that differentiate each turtle physically. But "Mutant Mayhem" really benefits from a bold visual style suited for the big screen, an incredible cast that really encapsulates the teenage part of the turtles, a heartfelt script that introduces the characters to a new generation, and a phenomenal soundtrack.
"Mutant Mayhem" serves as an origin story to the turtles, who are adventuring into the surface world for the first time in search of acceptance by a world that terrifies them (with good reason!) and their first encounters with classic characters like April O'Neil, Superfly, Bebop and Rocksteady, and many more.
Heroes in a half shell
The biggest change from other "TMNT" adaptations is that actual teenagers voice the main characters. It may feel like a small thing, but the change is noticeable from the start. The kids give the characters an air of spontaneity, improvising some lines of dialogue and quickly establishing a rapport that feels natural and lived-in. The actors constantly talk over one another, making you believe these are actual brothers who have lived all their lives in a sewer with no contact with any other living being — their father, Splinter, fears humans.
Though purists may scoff at them, the film introduces new designs for the turtles that make this a rare instance where the titular characters are distinguishable by more than just the color of their bandanas or their weapons. These are growing kids, so each of them is growing at different rates and in different ways, and their looks impact their personalities in fun ways — like Raphael being the biggest turtle and also the one with rage issues.
The designs being unique and fresh applies to the film at large, with classic characters getting fresh re-designs that fit the more teenage attitude of the film's visuals, rougher, unfinished, and asymmetrical. Director Jeff Rowe had already given us a film with bold visuals in "Mitchells vs. the Machines," but he and the teams at Mikros Animation and Cinesite deliver a bold, colorful animated film with stunning visuals and an art style that reflects the rebellious teenage attitude of its young stars.
Turtle power
The script, by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, as well as Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, delivers a heartfelt story of longing that is greatly suited for the turtle's first foray into heroics. As creatures who have always longed for the human world but never been allowed to experience it, the turtles are obsessed with pop culture and the human world — this leads to some great pop culture references, a kick-ass soundtrack, and even a couple of surprising live-action elements best not spoiled. A highlight is Donnie's newfound love for anime, including a fantastic reference to "Attack on Titan" that ends up tying into the plot itself.
The turtles' sense of longing hits a bit of a roadblock when they face off against the criminal mastermind Superfly and his band of mutants. Do the turtles do the right thing and stop their nefarious plans, or do they embrace what could be the big family they never had? Suffice it to say, "Mutant Mayhem" hides some surprising new takes on classic characters that lead to hilarious interactions.
Though the film avoids cheap Easter eggs and references, it does pay homage to the long history of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," particularly through its music. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross deliver a bold new score that feels youthful and new for the duo, while the soundtrack is filled with needle drops that feel engineered to school Illumination on how to properly use licensed music — particularly the use of A Tribe Called Quest and a scene featuring 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up."
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is not only a great introduction to the iconic franchise, but a fantastic film in its own right, and one of the best-looking movies of the year.
/Film rating: 9 out of 10