The Teen Voices Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Actually Recorded Together

Thanks to the nature of the medium, actors in animation don't have to be in the same room together to share a scene. In most productions, actors' voices are recorded and edited ahead of time, and the animators add their physical acting after the fact. It's typically more common for animated productions to record each of their actors separately, then edit together a vocal track before the animation begins. Indeed, if one has ever seen a behind-the-scenes video of voice actors in a booth, one might see how recording lines can become very tedious as actors will have to repeat single lines over and over again until the director hears a take they like. It's quite rare for actors to play out entire scenes the way they appear in a final animated product.

In certain television shows over the years, however, that practice has been eschewed. Some producers prefer their actors retain their ability to play off each other, reacting in real-time, talking over each other, and generally lending a more natural performance to the show in question. This was famously done for shows like "Aaahh!!! Real Monsters," "Batman: The Animated Series," "The Powerpuff Girls," and "Avatar: The Last Airbender," all of which liked to gather as much of their cast as possible into one recording booth.

In movies, entire-cast recordings are all but unheard of, save for a few notable pairings. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, for instance, recorded their lines together for "Toy Story," as did John Goodman and Billy Crystal for "Monsters, Inc." Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro shared a booth for "Shark Tale." And, according to a recent behind-the-scenes interview with executive producer Seth Rogen, the four lead actors of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" (in theaters August 2) did the same.