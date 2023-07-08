Shredder Was Originally In TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, But He's Being Saved For A Sequel

Jeff Rowe's upcoming film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" — due in theaters on August 2, 2023 — may very well be the 30th time the Ninja Turtles have been re-upped or rebooted since the characters' inception in 1984. "Mutant Mayhem" will be the seventh feature film to star the reptiles, and will be the fourth distinct cinematic continuity. This is in addition to multiple comic book timelines, various animated shows, a live-action TV series, and God knows how many video games. I suppose if your main characters are teenagers, one can only spend so much time with them before they age out of their title.

In "Mutant Mayhem," the title turtles are teens through-and-through, and the actors playing them are age-appropriate. Micah Abbey (Donatello) is 15, Shamon Brown, Jr. (Michelangelo) is 18, Nicholas Cantu (Leonardo) is 19, and Brady Noon (Raphael) is 17. Judging by the trailer, "Mutant Mayhem" will not only look striking — the characters are exaggerated and painterly/cubist/graffiti-constructed at the same time — but will feature a plot that involves many, many mutants. There will be a mutant rhino, a mutant stingray, a mutant warthog, a mutant alligator, a mutant frog, a mutant gecko, and a mutant bat. It seems the film will certainly not be skimping on the mutant mayhem.

Something that will not be included is the non-mutant martial arts master the Shredder, a masked baddie emblazoned with knives who is the Ninja Turtles' arch-nemesis. The Shredder has appeared in most Ninja Turtles media, often serving as a final boss in video games, and was the primary antagonist in at least four movies. In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, director Rowe revealed that he's saving the Shredder for a potential sequel.