Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer: The Heroes In A Half-Shell Are Back

One of the most anticipated animated movies of the year is "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," the latest attempt to bring the heroes in a half-shell to the big screen once again. The prospect of more TMNT is alluring in and of itself, as this is a franchise that has continued to remain popular with new generations — thanks to newer adaptations like "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" — but still draws in the nostalgia crown with memories of past adaptations (whether it's the 1990 live-action movie, the '80s or 2000s animated series or even the 2014 Michael Bay-produced movie).

"Mutant Mayhem" in particular has a big ace up its sleeve: its visuals. From the very first images that debuted at Annecy last year, it was clear that this movie was trying to stand apart from other adaptations of the original Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comic book. Directed by "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" co-director Jeff Rowe, the 3D-animated film uses a stylish, graphic visual language that is reminiscent of how "Into the Spider-Verse" heavily changed the American animation industry, with 2D used to give the movie a sketch-like look, like what a teenage turtle would have in his notebook.

After a fantastic first trailer and a presentation at CinemaCon, but ahead of its special work-in-progress screening at the Annecy animation festival before its theatrical release on August 4, 2023, we bring you a brand new trailer for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."