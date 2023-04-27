Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Footage Reaction: This Looks Killer, Dudes [CinemaCon 2023]

The footage opened with April interviewing the turtles, and Mikey is asking if there are more people like her. Will people accept them? April says, "No, there's no way," which plays as a funny moment. They just want to be accepted, and they think that if they take down bad guys with April, they can prove themselves. The heroes in a half-shell are on the trail of a villain named Superfly. In a darkroom, a wall has an investigation collage complete with yarn and whatnot, including the question, "Who is Superfly?"

It then cuts to a scene that shows the brothers mocking Leonardo for saying, "Let's go," like he's a leader. They use baby voices, like, "Let's go, ooooh!" Bebop and Rocksteady appear and they're straight-up jacked, as we've seen in the trailer. The footage makes it seem like Superfly is the main villain, with Bebop and Rocksteady as his underlings. There are other bad guys though, including Wingnut, Ray Fillet, Leatherhead, Genghis Frog, Scumbug (who only speaks vermin), and Mondo Gecko, who speaks with an Australian accent. Mikey and Mondo appear to get along with one of them saying, "I'm digging your vibe."

A montage shows the turtles jumping across rooftops and off the back of cars. Raphael asks April if she filmed them doing that. April says, "Am I supposed to film everything you do? Because a lot of it is dumb."

Leonardo tattles on his bros to Splinter when they get home about almost going to the movies with a human. They're all pissed, "Leo, you ratted us out." Splinter says: "Hey! Don't use that word that way."

Ben mentions that there are a lot of Zack Snyder-esque slow-motion moments, not unlike the opening of "Watchmen," where they're fighting bad guys, looking like comic panels brought to life. Overall, it looks spectacular and killer, and the animation style is exactly what you'd expect from the trailer. And that's all!

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" hits theaters August 4, 2023.