Superbad Bet Everything On The Success Of One 'All-Or-Nothing' Scene

Vanity Fair sat down with the main cast and crew to provide an oral history of the film in honor of its 15th anniversary, and they specifically talked about the period blood scene and how much stress centered on whether or not it would work. "We had great amounts of lengthy discussions about the period-blood dancing leg scene," said producer Shauna Robertson, "because once he's got period blood on the leg, we're kind of backed into a corner, and he's got to have that as his costume for the rest of the movie. So if it doesn't work, we've got to figure out something."

Director Greg Mottola admitted that his first thought was whether or not the joke was offensive to women, and that he "didn't want to do something that crossed the wrong line."

"It was one of those ideas where we thought this is an all or nothing type of joke idea," said producer Judd Apatow. "It's either going to be really funny and people are going to get it, or they're going to be horrified and it's going to sink the movie."

Now, I can't speak for all menstruating people, but I've always loved the scene because the punchline is so clearly "Cis men aren't mature enough to handle period blood," and not at the expense of women. This is confirmed when we later see Mark (Kevin Corrigan) wearing the same stain, completely unbothered by it, but furious that there's proof another man danced with his girlfriend.