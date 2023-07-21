Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Filmmakers Wanted Animation To Be 'Sketchy And Imperfect And Misshapen'

This year has been a blessing for animation fans. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" surpassed expectations and became the biggest movie of the summer, "Nimona" finally was released on Netflix after Disney killed it, "Suzume" saw an anime maestro come full circle, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" made a crap ton of money, and "The First Slam Dunk" defeated "The Way of Water" at the box office with an incredible sports anime that paid off nearly 30-year-old storylines.

Next up is "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," the latest animated attempt at updating the classic characters to a new generation ("Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie" was released just last year). I managed to see a work-in-progress screening at Annecy earlier this year and can say this is an incredible film, and a pure gift to animation fans.

Part of what makes this movie stand out is its visual style, with the 3D animation looking like doodles you'd do in a notebook as a teenager in class, something director Jeff Rowe says is a reaction to the push towards photorealism in 3D CG films.

"We decided we wanted this movie to look exactly like a concept artwork, and we want the concept artwork to feel distinctly human and not computer-generated," Rowe told Variety. "And that means sketchy and imperfect and misshapen and reminiscent of the way you draw when you're a child or a teenager, and your passion and enthusiasm for making art hasn't been dimmed by formal art training."