Avatar: The Way Of Water Was Defeated At The Japanese Box Office By A Basketball Anime

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is, by most measures, a hit. The film is getting better reviews than its predecessor, it actually improves upon the first one's flaws, and it's making a ton of money at the box office. Sure, it's not doing better than the smash-hit that was the first "Avatar" movie (which is still the highest-grossing movie of all time) but it is performing very well, especially overseas.

The world is feeling the way of water everywhere, in fact, except for one territory: Japan. According to Variety, "The Way of Water" ran on 1,466 screens there, the widest release ever for a film in that country. Despite this, James Cameron's highly anticipated sequel was unable to become the king of the world at the Japanese box office during its opening weekend. Instead, it came in second place with an estimated $3.9 million during its three-day opening. That performance gets even worse when you consider that the Japanese box office ranks films not by gross revenues, but by number of ticket sales. And with 259,000 admissions, that places the new "Avatar" movie even lower, taking third place.

What's curious is that the first film did rather well in Japan, with the country providing $170 million of the film's total $2.92 billion, which is not insignificant.

So who or what is the culprit? Well, according to the charts — anime. More specifically, a little film titled "The First Slam Dunk" — the first CGI-animated movie based on the "Slam Dunk" sports manga by Takehiko Inoue. And if you know anything about "Slam Dunk," this news isn't that surprising.