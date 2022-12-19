Avatar: The Way Of Water Made Big Waves At The Box Office, But Will It Be Enough?

It was the weekend so many people have been waiting well over a decade to see. And those wanting to see the box office come to life in 2022 have had their eyes on December 16. Why? Because James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the long-awaited follow-up to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster smash (still the highest-grossing movie of all time), finally arrived. And it brought with it the burden of sky high expectations for a myriad of reasons. So, how'd it do? Well, it certainly made a great deal more than "Avatar" made on its opening weekend, but it fell short of projections that were forecast ahead of the weekend. The big question we're left with now: can Disney sell enough tickets to turn a profit? Let's dig into the numbers.

"The Way of Water" washed ashore with an estimated $134 million in its domestic opening, per Box Office Mojo. That is well below projections, which had it taking in somewhere between $150 and $175 million. The good news? It performed very well overseas, earning $300.5 million from many, many key markets, including China. All told, the sequel sits at $434.5 million mere days after its launch, ranking as one of the biggest debuts of 2022. One key thing here is that the film did gangbusters business in premium formats, such as 3D and IMAX, accounting for 62% of domestic sales. "Avatar," similarly, ate its cake by making 3D cool back in 2009/2010.

As far as 2022 is concerned, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($450 million) opened higher than "Way of Water," and that movie finished its run with $955.7 million. Though, rather crucially, Disney and Cameron need this movie to do even better than that as its budget is said to be as high as $460 million (before marketing!), meaning it literally has to be one of the biggest movies of all time just to see profit. So, does it have a path to profitability?