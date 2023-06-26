Across The Spider-Verse's Success Helped Make TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Possible

It is an unfortunate fact that Hollywood is very risk-averse, particularly when it comes to animation. For years, the big studios would make rather formulaic films and try to replicate the success of anything that popped, from Disney and their musicals to DreamWorks and comedies with pop culture references a la "Shrek." After the brief moment in the late '90s and early '00s when ambitious sci-fi adventure epics like "Atlantis" and "Titan A.E." failed financially, all studios started doing visually similar 3D CG movies.

That all changed, of course, when "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" came out. Not that there weren't other movies trying different things, of course. "The Peanuts Movie" also delivered stunning 3D visuals with 2D textures, while "Rango" delivered photo-realistic animation on a level not even Disney was doing, inside a rather mature Western adventure. And yet not many people saw either of these, and neither received the level of commercial, critical, or awards success "Spider-Verse" received.

Since 2018, more studios have experimented with the art form, delivering visually inventive films like "The Mitchells vs. the Machines," or "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," the latter of which also delivered a far more mature movie with higher stakes than any other DreamWorks movie at the time, with inventive visuals that deviate from the "perfect" CGI animation that audiences have become used to. It's not that they were trying to replicate "Spider-Verse," it was that Miles Morales' tale opened the door and proved you could deviate from the norm and be successful.

The latest film to follow in these footsteps is "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," which debuted a work-in-progress cut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this month to tremendous applause.