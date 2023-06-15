Migration Looks Like Illumination's Take On National Lampoon's Vacation With Ducks [Annecy 2023]

Illumination is one of the best-known animation studios today, and arguably the one with the most baggage. While Disney is king of kids' entertainment, Illumination jumped to the scene not with artistic and emotional movies for young audiences, but with the "Despicable Me" franchise and the Minions becoming a global phenomenon whether we wanted them to be or not.

With the success of those movies, it can be hard to remember that the studio has always made it a point to make original stories (until they become franchises), and a lot of them are great. This is to say that after the humongous success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and in the middle of rumors of a potential "Zelda" movie, Illumination is going back to roots with "Migration," a movie that boasts a script by "School of Rock" scribe and "The White Lotus" creator Mike White, with acclaimed director Benjamin Renner ("Ernest & Celestine") helming the film.

During the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Renner and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri presented the first 25 minutes of the film, which plays out like "National Lampoon's Vacation" but with mallards, and I mean that as the highest compliment.