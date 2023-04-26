Migration Footage Reaction: Kumail Nanjiani And Elizabeth Banks Are Funny As Duck [CinemaCon 2023]

In the footage shown at CinemaCon, audiences got to see an early part of the movie, where our family of ducks is chilling on their pond when the idea of migration comes up. Daddy duck isn't having it and tells them that migration is a "stupid idea," but his wife disagrees, telling him that she doesn't want to miss out on life because he's too chicken to leave the pond. This is enough to convince him, and the family gets together to head out. They head out with some fanfare, flying through the trees and heading to the wide-open skies.

Much like every family road trip, the youngest kid needs to use the bathroom at an inopportune time. The ducks can't exactly pull over behind some bushes, so they tell him to just drop a deuce from the sky, but he's pretty freaked out about the whole thing. If I were a duck, playing target practice on people's cars would be my raison d'être, so I don't know what he's on about. The family realizes that they're going the wrong way when they see other birds headed in the opposite direction, and they arrive in a city, where country ducks definitely don't belong. They have to dodge cars and trucks and somehow end up inside a dance club, too! There's a lot of adventure in store for this web-footed family, and it looks like the kind of thing to make their human audience counterparts feel like birds of a feather.

"Migration" will fly into theaters on December 22, 2023.