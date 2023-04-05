Migration Trailer: Illumination Animation Brings Us Ducks On Vacation

The next potential animated hit from "Minions" studio Illumination has debuted its first teaser trailer. Meet "Migration," a film that focuses on (you guessed it) bird migration. According to the synopsis, the story follows "a family of ducks living in New England who try to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime in the Bahamas."

Illumination made waves as an animation studio after releasing its first feature, "Despicable Me," alongside Universal Pictures. The film went on to spawn a franchise, including two "Despicable Me" sequels with another on the way and two spin-off films centering the weirdly lovable "Despicable Me" characters known as Minions. Illumination has also found success with its "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Sing" franchises, cementing its status within the world of children's animation that was previously dominated by Disney and Pixar almost exclusively.

"Migration" was directed by Benjamin Renner from a screenplay by "School of Rock" brain Mike White, who has really blown up since the debut of his HBO series "The White Lotus" in 2021. Chris Meledandri, the founder of Illumination, is producing the film. Check out the trailer below!