The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer: Yep, Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Still Sounds Exactly The Same

In a world desperately crying out for some sort of hero to save them, only one man stepped up and answered the call: Chris Pratt voicing the world-famous video game character Mario.

A few months removed from when we received our first look (listen?) of Illumination and Universal's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," resulting in a strangely compelling trailer that mostly had everyone talking about how thoroughly unremarkable Pratt's take on the stereotypically Italian plumber really was, viewers around the globe now have a better idea of what to expect from this animated adaptation of one of the most popular video game franchises ever made. But while some may have held out hope for a last-minute, absurdly reactionary creative change in response to those vocal hot takes — refer back to that whole "Sonic" design snafu — it certainly appears that pipe dream will remain exactly that. Honestly, you almost have to respect the choice to double down on arguably the most unspectacular Mario voice ever.

In any case, all the discourse distracted from the fact that the initial footage didn't actually show off all that much. While we got to see the Koopas and especially the fearsome Bowser in all his fiery glory, we were left with nothing but brief teases of Luigi, Toad, and Mario himself. That changes in a big way with the release of this latest official trailer, which you can watch below!