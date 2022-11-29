The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer: Yep, Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Still Sounds Exactly The Same
In a world desperately crying out for some sort of hero to save them, only one man stepped up and answered the call: Chris Pratt voicing the world-famous video game character Mario.
A few months removed from when we received our first look (listen?) of Illumination and Universal's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," resulting in a strangely compelling trailer that mostly had everyone talking about how thoroughly unremarkable Pratt's take on the stereotypically Italian plumber really was, viewers around the globe now have a better idea of what to expect from this animated adaptation of one of the most popular video game franchises ever made. But while some may have held out hope for a last-minute, absurdly reactionary creative change in response to those vocal hot takes — refer back to that whole "Sonic" design snafu — it certainly appears that pipe dream will remain exactly that. Honestly, you almost have to respect the choice to double down on arguably the most unspectacular Mario voice ever.
In any case, all the discourse distracted from the fact that the initial footage didn't actually show off all that much. While we got to see the Koopas and especially the fearsome Bowser in all his fiery glory, we were left with nothing but brief teases of Luigi, Toad, and Mario himself. That changes in a big way with the release of this latest official trailer, which you can watch below!
Watch the Super Mario Bros. trailer
Mushroom Kingdom, here we come! Superhero movies might be all the rage these days, but nothing can quite compete with the ravenous hordes of video game fans who will undoubtedly show up to turn "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" into a mega-hit at the box office. Compared to the last trailer, this new footage shows off a whole new batch of familiar iconography which, if you remember, will likely lead to a full-blown crossover universe down the line. But before we get there, there's plenty to unpack and obsess over in this newest trailer.
Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (the filmmaking duo behind "Teen Titans Go!") and written by Matthew Fogel ("The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part," "Minions: The Rise of Gru"), "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" stars an incredibly jam-packed voice cast of A-list stars depicting some of pop culture's most beloved video game characters. In addition to Pratt, there's Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black impressively committing to the bit as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
Expect "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" to drop in theaters on April 7, 2023.