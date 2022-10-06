Super Mario Bros. Trailer: Chris Pratt Is Mario In Illumination's Animated Take On The Video Game Character

Today we have a new trailer for the animated film "Super Mario Bros.," featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario and Charlie Day as his similarly-mustachioed brother, Luigi.

The Mario brothers were first brought to the big screen in a 1993 live-action movie, also titled "Super Mario Bros." which starred Bob Hoskins as Mario Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi Mario. That film was a box office bomb, and while it's since become regarded with affection by nostalgic '90s kids, there's plenty of room for this new animated take to raise the bar. The film was produced by Illumination (the studio behind the "Minions" movies) in collaboration with Nintendo. If it proves successful, a report from last November indicated that a Donkey Kong movie is up next, with Seth Rogen reprising his role as the titular barrel-throwing gorilla.

But let's not count our Yoshi eggs before they're hatched. Before the Nintendo Cinematic Universe becomes a thing, check out the first trailer for "Super Mario Bros." below.