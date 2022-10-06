Super Mario Bros. Trailer: Chris Pratt Is Mario In Illumination's Animated Take On The Video Game Character
Today we have a new trailer for the animated film "Super Mario Bros.," featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario and Charlie Day as his similarly-mustachioed brother, Luigi.
The Mario brothers were first brought to the big screen in a 1993 live-action movie, also titled "Super Mario Bros." which starred Bob Hoskins as Mario Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi Mario. That film was a box office bomb, and while it's since become regarded with affection by nostalgic '90s kids, there's plenty of room for this new animated take to raise the bar. The film was produced by Illumination (the studio behind the "Minions" movies) in collaboration with Nintendo. If it proves successful, a report from last November indicated that a Donkey Kong movie is up next, with Seth Rogen reprising his role as the titular barrel-throwing gorilla.
But let's not count our Yoshi eggs before they're hatched. Before the Nintendo Cinematic Universe becomes a thing, check out the first trailer for "Super Mario Bros." below.
Watch the trailer for Super Mario Bros.
The rest of the voice cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamed, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet in a cameo role.
"Super Mario Bros." is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic ("Teen Titans Go!") from a script by Matthew Fogel ("The Lego Movie 2" and "Minions: Rise of Gru). Producing are Chris Meledandri and legendary Nintendo video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, who was the mastermind behind "Super Mario Bros." and "Donkey Kong," as well us other core Nintendo franchises like "The Legend of Zelda" and "Star Fox."
While movie adaptations of video games have been met with mixed success over the years, there have been a few recent successes that suggest the genre's luck is turning around. "Detective Pikachu" was a box office hit, as was "Uncharted" and both of the recent "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies. Can "Super Mario Bros." snag the Super Star, barrel past the Goombas of box office competition, and seize a new high score? We'll find out next spring!
"Super Mario Bros." opens in theaters on April 7, 2023.