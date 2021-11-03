Seth Rogen To Star In Donkey Kong Movie Whether You Like It Or Not

What are the chances that we're currently right on the precipice of — dare I even say it — a "Super Mario Bros." Cinematic Universe? Via IGN, Giant Freakin Robot reports that animation studio Illumination is moving forward with developing a "Donkey Kong" movie and that actor Seth Rogen is set to lend his voice as the title character of the film. Of course, these are the same people who are bringing you the Chris Pratt "Super Mario Bros." movie and its avalanche of gimmicky A-listers filling out the rest of the cast. The idea of an "Avengers"-style franchise built around the Nintendo video games sounds just absurd enough to be true, particularly during this ongoing pandemic that has only strengthened the idea that anything not based on IP is doomed to fail.

Look, I have nothing against Rogen either as a person or an actor, but when I think of Donkey Kong in his little snazzy-looking tie and his perfectly coiffed hairdo ... I just don't picture Rogen's "stoner" aesthetic really meshing well here. Plus it's more than a little disheartening to see capable voice talent swept aside in favor of recognizable actors who likely won't make much of a difference in terms of box office anyway. Something tells me that if you're extremely eager to see a "Donkey Kong" standalone movie, you're probably going to do so regardless of who actually voices him. But that's just me!

The original report cautions that anything is subject to change at such an early juncture, so stay tuned to /Film for more updates if and when they come in. For all our sakes, let's hope my byline isn't present at the top of those future articles because I can promise that it will be nothing but doom and gloom. Anyway, eat Arby's!