Jack Black's Bowser Voice In The Super Mario Bros. Trailer Is Not What We Expected

The animation studio Illumination has made a feature film based on the 1985 Nintendo game "Super Mario Bros." and every decision they have made has been baffling. Making the film at all seemed like a dodgy proposition from the start, as the last attempt to make a Mario movie — a strange dinosaur-themed dystopian movie with Dennis Hopper, Bob Hoskins, and John Leguizamo — resulted in critical panning and box office losses. This author feels that 1993's "Super Mario Bros." was a perfectly entertaining, delightfully weird, high-octane version of the game, but few agree. Now, 29 years later, attempt number two has arrived.

A second strange choice for Aaron Horvath's and Michael Jelenic's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was its all-star American voice cast. For many years, in the video games, Mario had been voiced by Charles Martinet, who also voiced series staples Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi. Martinet gave Mario a high-pitched, playful voice, imitating — perhaps less than sensitively — a comedic owner of a New York pizzeria. In the new movie, Martinet has been replaced by Chris Pratt, star of "Movie 43" and "Jem and the Holograms."

The setup of "Super Mario Bros." is the stuff of fairy tales. The princess of the fantasy Mushroom Kingdom, once called Princess Toadstool, now called Princess Peach, has been kidnapped by an evil, fire-breathing dragon named Bowser. It will be up to Mario and Luigi — plumbers from Brooklyn — to traverse the bizarre Mushroom Kingdom and best Bowser in combat to rescue her.

In the new film, Jack Black plays Bowser and his performance is ... unexpectedly appropriate.