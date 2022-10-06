So Chris Pratt's Super Mario Bros. Voice Is Just His Chris Pratt Voice, Huh?

When it was first announced that Chris Pratt was going to be voicing Mario in the "Super Mario Bros." movie, the Internet was more than a bit shocked. After all, you don't hear the actor speak in stuff like "Parks and Recreation" and "Jurassic World" and automatically think of an Italian plumber. While longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet was confirmed to be in the movie in some capacity, a lot of people just couldn't get over the fact that Pratt, of all people, was seemingly the best choice to voice the character.

And so, we waited. Pratt told Variety that his voice was "updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before." Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri defended his casting and said that they weren't trying to offend Italian Americans, even if that wasn't actually why people were shocked by the announcement. The movie got delayed from December 2022 to April 2023. The longer we went without hearing what this cursed Mario was going to sound like, the more we began to go a bit stir-crazy.

Finally, the day came. Nintendo would premiere the first teaser for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" online and at New York Comic Con. We were waiting, clamoring even, to hear the voice of a stunt cast we thought would go horribly wrong.

And then, the trailer arrived, and we heard that Pratt's Mario voice was essentially just Pratt's regular acting voice. Huh.