Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Director Says Audiences Don't Want 'Perfect' CGI Animation Any More

After being dormant for many years, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" revitalized the long-standing "Shrek" spin-off franchise in more ways than one. Through an inspired performance by Antonio Banderas, the sequel featured a shockingly poignant, family-friendly story about accepting the fragility of life. "The Last Wish" raised the personal stakes of the titular character and those around him, without losing what made the "Shrek" universe so much fun in the first place. However, the "Puss in Boots" sequel looks strikingly different from other animated offerings in the film series. Instead of only using the familiar CG animation in which the character originated, "The Last Wish" combined several art styles to bring the existential crisis to life.

If the animation in "The Last Wish" reminded you of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," that's kinda the point. The Miles Morales-led film paved the way for mainstream animation to hop off the realism bandwagon for more creatively challenging art styles. In fact, according to the director of "The Last Wish," the audience doesn't want perfect CG animation anymore. Naturally, we agree with him. And judging by the box office returns, the updated look has successfully brought back the lovable feline for a new era of stylistic animation.