Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel Already In The Works, Paramount+ Series Will Bridge The Gap Between Films

It seems Paramount and Nickelodeon have got a fever, and the only prescription is more "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Ahead of the August 2, 2023 theatrical release date of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," Variety reports that a sequel is already in development. This isn't surprising, considering the film ends with a big tease, and considering that it is one of the best animated movies of the year. Director Jeff Rowe and the team at Mikros Animation deliver a visually stunning film that delivers rebellious teen attitude, while a script by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, as well as Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, reinvents the iconic characters by focusing on them being actual teens discovering their place in the world.

Perhaps more surprisingly (albeit equally as inevitable) is the news that a TV spin-off of "Mutant Mayhem" is now in development for Paramount+, titled "Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Not only that but the show is set to be a bridge between the two films. Cowabunga dudes!

Just as "Mutant Mayhem" was made by a team full of longtime fans, so is "Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" helmed by two people familiar with the franchise. Chris Yost, who wrote for the 2003 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (and also wrote for shows like "Rebels"), as well as Alan Wan, who wrote on the most recent TMNT show, "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," will serve as showrunners for the upcoming cartoon.