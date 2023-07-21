Can Disney's Haunted Mansion Scare Up Big Business At The Box Office? An Investigation

The summer movie season still has a few big titles left to try and get moviegoers out en masse. Disney has one biggie left before we head to fall in the form of "Haunted Mansion," a big-budget, live-action adaptation of the beloved theme park attraction. This is, notably, not the first time that the ride has been adapted, with Eddie Murphy headlining a film based on it 20 years ago. But this time, Disney pulled out all the stops, assembling an A-list cast and spending quite a bit of money to bring it to life. The question is, will it prove to be money well spent? If current box office tracking is to be believed, it most definitely will not be.

Before diving in, I should note that, as of this writing, official box office tracking numbers have not been revealed for "Haunted Mansion." Given the release is a week away, that is a bit odd and, quite honestly, probably not a great sign. To that end, the folks at Box Office Pro have director Justin Simien's film taking in anywhere between $22 and $32 million. It certainly doesn't help that A24's buzzy horror flick "Talk to Me" is opening that same weekend. It also really doesn't help that Disney's latest is said to carry an alarmingly large $157 million budget, though that has yet to be confirmed.

If we assume that budget figure is even close to right, this movie is going to have a rough road ahead. Coupled with at least a $100 million marketing spend, Disney would probably need to make at least $400 million worldwide (if not closer to $500 million) for this to be considered a success. With a domestic opening that low, a finish that high feels all but out of the question.